Navy Spouse’s Grassroots Effort Enhances Mental Health Access and Warfighter Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250530-N-WJ173-1003 (PROVIDENCE, R.I.) Cmdr. David Nissan (left), Psychiatry Residency Program Director at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), and Dr. Moriah Nissan (right), a cancer biologist with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, pose for an environmental photo at wedding, June. 11, 2022. While stationed overseas, the couple played key roles in the creation of the Navy’s Mental Health Roadmap—an initiative that improves access to care and supports warfighter psychological readiness across the fleet. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (Photo contributed by Christen Stumpf)