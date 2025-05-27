Navy Spouse’s Grassroots Effort Enhances Mental Health Access and Warfighter Readiness

Courtesy Photo | 250530-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2025) – A copy of the Navy’s Mental Health...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250530-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2025) – A copy of the Navy’s Mental Health Roadmap, a visual guide designed to help service members understand the various pathways to mental health care and the corresponding levels of confidentiality. Originally created from a grassroots spouse-led initiative, the roadmap has since been adopted fleet-wide as a trusted tool for improving access, reducing stigma, and enhancing psychological readiness. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. see less | View Image Page

As the Navy observes Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) recognizes a grassroots effort that continues to make a profound difference in the lives of service members and their families: the creation of the Mental Health Roadmap by Dr. Moriah Nissan and other instrumental contributors.



A cancer biologist with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Nissan developed the Roadmap while stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, 2019-2021, alongside her husband, Cmdr. David Nissan, now the Psychiatry Residency Program Director at NMCSD. The initiative, born out of necessity and compassion, addresses a critical need in the fleet—navigating the often-confusing pathways to mental health care.



“Mental health awareness isn’t about convincing people that it matters—they already know that,” said Dr. Nissan. “It’s about removing the barriers: the confusion, the stigma, the fear that asking for help could harm a career. I just wanted to help people understand their options.”



What began as a simple, informative social media post quickly gained momentum. Following a tragic suicide on a Yokosuka-based ship and rising stress across the forward-deployed community, Dr. Nissan collaborated with Kylie Mallory-Halter, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, to break down and clarify available mental health resources, including reporting thresholds and confidentiality protections. The guide was reposted by the spouse of his commanding officer and quickly reached senior leadership across Navy Medicine.



Eventually, Capt. Tara Smith, now serving as Senior Clinical Advisor and Chief of Force Resiliency of the Marine and Family Division, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Headquarters Marine Corps, and her team used Dr. Nissan’s post as the foundation for what would become the official Mental Health Roadmap now shared fleet-wide.



“The Navy has evolved significantly since I joined in 1999, when people were terrified to be seen talking to the ship ‘Psych-O,’” said Smith. “Fast forward 26 years and we have reduced barriers to care with better messaging and a plethora of resources. The roadmap has helped leaders, medical personnel, Sailors and Marines navigate the resources and go through the ‘right door’ the first time and get the services they need to stay ready.”



Looking back, Dr. Nissan reflects on the fundamental catalyst that generated the roadmap.



“There are two ways to get things done in the military: the official channels and the unofficial ones—the spouse network,” added Dr. Nissan. “This came together because military spouses care deeply about people, and the mission.”



Cmdr. Nissan noted the original roadmap’s operational impact: “It encourages Sailors to seek help at the most appropriate level, ensuring they get the right type of support quickly. It also eases the burden on stretched medical systems by guiding people to chaplains, resiliency counselors, or non-clinical resources when appropriate.”



The roadmap’s influence has since extended beyond adult warfighters.



Leaders from the David G. Farragut DoDEA School and Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, modeled their Student Support Roadmap on Dr. Nissan’s concept. This tool provides a clear, color-coded guide to nine key support services available to military children navigating mental and behavioral health challenges while stationed overseas. Implemented in January 2025, the student version reinforces early intervention and destigmatization while addressing the unique pressures military children face, including frequent relocations, parental deployments, and cultural adjustment.



Fleet leaders across the Navy have praised the Mental Health Roadmap for improving how commands communicate about mental health support. Several ship commanders have personally told Dr. Nissan how useful the tool has been in reducing confusion among their crews and families.



“When I made that post, I didn’t expect it to grow legs,” Dr. Nissan said. “But it did—because it met a need. It shows how important it is to listen to your community and work together to solve problems.”



As the Navy continues to invest in psychological fitness as a component of warfighter lethality and readiness, initiatives like the Mental Health Roadmap—and its legacy in tools like the Student Support Roadmap—play an essential role in normalizing help-seeking behavior, sustaining family wellness, and preserving the operational strength of the force.



To learn more about the Navy’ mental health resources, to include the Mental Health Playbook, visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Leaders-Toolkit/Mental-Health-Playbook/



To learn more about mental health resources at NMCSD’s, visit: https://sandiego.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health-Substance-Use/Mental-Health



