Navy Spouse’s Grassroots Effort Enhances Mental Health Access and Warfighter Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250530-N-WJ173-1002 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2025) – Dr. Moriah Nissan (center), a cancer biologist with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, stands alongside colleagues at a work gathering. While stationed overseas, Dr. Nissan played a pivotal role in helping create the Navy’s Mental Health Roadmap—an initiative that demystifies access to care and helps service members navigate mental health resources with clarity and confidence. The roadmap has since been adopted fleet-wide and continues to enhance warfighter readiness and resilience. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.