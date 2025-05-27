CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(left) Aden Keim, quality assurance inspector and (right) Shana Rushing, CISM lead, talk at an active debris removal site in the Pacific Palisades, May 27. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.