Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    (right) Katie Reed, CISM peer supporter, and (left) Aden Keim, quality assurance inspector, talk at an active debris removal site in the Pacific Palisades, May 27
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 20:44
    Photo ID: 9074704
    VIRIN: 250527-A-AB038-1016
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades
    CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades
    CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Los Angeles District
    South Pacific Division
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download