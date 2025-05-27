CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades

(right) Katie Reed, CISM peer supporter, and (left) Aden Keim, quality assurance inspector, talk at an active debris removal site in the Pacific Palisades, May 27
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 20:44
|Photo ID:
|9074704
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-AB038-1016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
