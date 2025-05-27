CISM takes the spotlight in the Pacific Palisades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(right) Katie Reed, CISM peer supporter, and (left) Aden Keim, quality assurance inspector, talk at an active debris removal site in the Pacific Palisades, May 27

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.