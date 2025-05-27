Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3]

    94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Costello, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, delivers opening remarks during the 94th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Palm Circle Parade Field, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 30, 2025. Costello recognized the outgoing 94th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart for his exceptional leadership and service during his tenure and welcomed the incoming 94th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell into the new position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Photos edited to emphasize the subject.)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9074695
    VIRIN: 250530-A-AI704-2256
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
