U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Costello, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, delivers opening remarks during the 94th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Palm Circle Parade Field, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 30, 2025. Costello recognized the outgoing 94th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart for his exceptional leadership and service during his tenure and welcomed the incoming 94th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell into the new position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Photos edited to emphasize the subject.)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9074695
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-AI704-2256
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility
No keywords found.