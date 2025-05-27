94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Costello, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, delivers opening remarks during the 94th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Palm Circle Parade Field, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 30, 2025. Costello recognized the outgoing 94th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart for his exceptional leadership and service during his tenure and welcomed the incoming 94th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell into the new position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Photos edited to emphasize the subject.)