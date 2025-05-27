U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) senior enlisted advisor, delivers remarks during the unit’s Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Palm Circle Parade Field, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 30, 2025. Hart bid farewell to the 94th AAMDC and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell into his new position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Photos edited to emphasize the subject.)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9074694
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-AI704-2263
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility
No keywords found.