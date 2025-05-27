94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) senior enlisted advisor, delivers remarks during the unit’s Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Palm Circle Parade Field, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 30, 2025. Hart bid farewell to the 94th AAMDC and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell into his new position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Photos edited to emphasize the subject.)