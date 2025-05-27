94th AAMDC Installs New CSM in Ceremonial Transition of Responsibility

Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) senior enlisted advisor, delivers remarks during the unit’s Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Palm Circle Parade Field, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 30, 2025. Hart bid farewell to the 94th AAMDC and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell into his new position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Photos edited to emphasize the subject.) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) held a Change of Responsibility ceremony on May 30, 2025, at Palm Circle Parade Field, formally recognizing the transition between outgoing U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell.

Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Costello, Commanding General of the 94th AAMDC, presided over the event.

“Thank you for joining us in a ceremony rich in tradition as we formally transfer the duties of Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart to Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell,” said Costello. “Distinguished guests, fellow general officers, USARPAC senior enlisted leaders, the 25th Infantry Band, and most importantly, the Sea Dragon Ohana—thank you for being here today.”

The Change of Responsibility ceremony is a longstanding Army tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one senior enlisted leader to another. Central to the ceremony was the passing of the unit colors, presented by the 94th AAMDC color guard, signifying the transition of leadership.

“I have the opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of Command Sgt. Maj. Hart while also highlighting why Sgt. Maj. Caldwell is the right leader for this position,” Costello added.

In his farewell remarks, Hart reflected on his time with the command, praising the dedication and resilience of the soldiers he served alongside.

“Today is truly a sad day for me because this has been an amazing opportunity and truly the best job I've ever had,” said Hart. “I had a hard time figuring out what to say and who to thank because so many of you have impacted me professionally.”

He emphasized the importance of being a steward of professional leadership throughout his tenure. “I did what I set out to do—lead by example. It was my job and duty to provide the best leadership possible, and to help anyone I could, at any time, no matter what.”

Turning to his successor, Hart offered words of encouragement. “Command Sgt. Maj. Caldwell, my friend, you are getting an opportunity of a lifetime. As you prepare for the responsibilities of Sea Dragon 7, I’m truly happy for you and hope you cherish this time.”

Caldwell joins the 94th AAMDC from his previous role as the G3 Operations Sergeant Major for the 32nd AAMDC at Fort Bliss, Texas. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 10, 1996, as a 14S, Avenger Crewmember, completing his basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and his advanced individual training at Fort Bliss.

“I am deeply honored to stand before you in this moment of transition,” said Caldwell. “Brig. Gen. Costello, I appreciate your trust and confidence in my ability to serve as the senior enlisted advisor during this transformational period—not only for our branch, but for our Army.”

He also acknowledged the leadership legacy left by Hart. “Today we recognize the exceptional leadership of Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart. Under your guidance, the 94th AAMDC has thrived—demonstrating excellence, discipline, and teamwork. Your dedication has strengthened this organization and ensured mission success across the Pacific and beyond. You leave behind a lasting legacy, and I sincerely thank you for your mentorship and leadership. I know I have big shoes to fill, and I will do my best to carry on the mission.”

As the premier theater air defense command in the Pacific, the 94th AAMDC integrates cutting-edge technology, joint partnerships, and strategic deterrence to counter emerging aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial systems. The unit plays a vital role in ensuring regional security, strategic readiness, and mission success across a complex and dynamic operational environment. It is headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.