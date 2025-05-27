2025 Hawk Connection Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, presents the golden putter award during Hawk Connection day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 21, 2025. Several teams competed in friendly competition for a chance to win the golden putter award. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Olga Houtsma)