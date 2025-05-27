2025 Hawk Connection Day

Two attendees play cornhole during a Hawk Connection day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 21, 2025. Twice a year, VSFB hosts a morale day for the installation to partake in team-building exercises, connect with each other, and continue supporting the mission together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Olga Houtsma)
