    2025 Hawk Connection Day [Image 2 of 4]

    2025 Hawk Connection Day

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Two attendees play cornhole during a Hawk Connection day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 21, 2025. Twice a year, VSFB hosts a morale day for the installation to partake in team-building exercises, connect with each other, and continue supporting the mission together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Olga Houtsma)

