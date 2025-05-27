Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Laura Lakeway 

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    WASHINGTON, DC (May 30, 2025) - Dr. Brett Seidle (center), Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition, presides as Rear Adm. Brian Metcalf (right) relieves Rear Adm. Tom Anderson (left) as Program Executive Officer, Ships during a change of office ceremony held at the Washington Navy Yard’s Leutze Park, May 30. Program Executive Office, Ships, one of the Department of Defense’s most extensive acquisition organizations, is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships and craft, and auxiliary ships, including special mission ships, sealift ships and support ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 14:49
    Photo ID: 9073907
    VIRIN: 250530-N-XW621-1014
    Resolution: 3150x2100
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Lakeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony
    PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony
    PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony
    PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony
    PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download