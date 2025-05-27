PEO Ships Change of Office Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON, DC (May 30, 2025) - Rear Admiral Brian Metcalf renders a salute during a change of office ceremony held at the Washington Navy Yard’s Leutze Park, May 30. Metcalf relieved Rear Adm. Tom Anderson as Program Executive Officer, Ships. Program Executive Office, Ships, one of the Department of Defense’s most extensive acquisition organizations, is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships and craft, and auxiliary ships, including special mission ships, sealift ships and support ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)