Undercover Col: TMO

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robbie Aguilar, left, 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, matches the stock number with a shipping label with Col. Nick Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing, commander, at Scott AIr Force Base, Illinois, May 29, 2025. Henschel spent the part of the afternoon with the traffic management office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)