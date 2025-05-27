Undercover Col: TMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Rashaad Adams, 126th traffic management office, and Col. Nick Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing, commander, process incoming shipments at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 29, 2025. Henschel spent the part of the afternoon with the TMO. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)