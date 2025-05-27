Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Undercover Col: TMO [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Undercover Col: TMO

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Rashaad Adams, 126th traffic management office, and Col. Nick Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing, commander, process incoming shipments at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 29, 2025. Henschel spent the part of the afternoon with the TMO. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9073389
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-ET407-2003
    Resolution: 667x1000
    Size: 381.94 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Undercover Col: TMO [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Undercover Col: TMO
    Undercover Col: TMO
    Undercover Col: TMO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Undercover Colonel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download