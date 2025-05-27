Undercover Col: TMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nick Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing, commander, measures a box to ship out while working in the traffice management office at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 29, 2025. Henschel spent the part of the afternoon with the traffic management office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)