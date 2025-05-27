Missouri Valley residents receive Atlas D Missile Site environmental cleanup update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Robert Newbauer, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, speaks to residents during a public meeting in Missouri Valley, Iowa, May 21, 2025. The event focused on progress made in the environmental cleanup of the former Atlas “D” Missile Site 3. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Nystrom)