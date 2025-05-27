Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Valley residents receive Atlas D Missile Site environmental cleanup update [Image 2 of 3]

    Missouri Valley residents receive Atlas D Missile Site environmental cleanup update

    MISSOURI VALLEY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Andrew Nystrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Col. Robert Newbauer, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, speaks to residents during a public meeting in Missouri Valley, Iowa, May 21, 2025. The event focused on progress made in the environmental cleanup of the former Atlas “D” Missile Site 3. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Nystrom)

