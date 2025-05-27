Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Valley residents receive Atlas D Missile Site environmental cleanup update [Image 1 of 3]

    MISSOURI VALLEY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Andrew Nystrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    A geologist explains the results of three pilot studies to local residents during a public meeting in Missouri Valley, Iowa, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, May 21, 2025. The meeting provided updates on the ongoing environmental investigation and cleanup efforts at the former Atlas “D” Missile Site 3. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Nystrom)

