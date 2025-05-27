Missouri Valley residents receive Atlas D Missile Site environmental cleanup update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A geologist explains the results of three pilot studies to local residents during a public meeting in Missouri Valley, Iowa, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, May 21, 2025. The meeting provided updates on the ongoing environmental investigation and cleanup efforts at the former Atlas “D” Missile Site 3. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Nystrom)