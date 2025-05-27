Missouri Valley residents receive Atlas D Missile Site environmental cleanup update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Robert Newbauer, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, answers questions from local Missouri Valley, Iowa residents during a public meeting, May 21, 2025. The event focused on progress made in the environmental cleanup of the former Atlas “D” Missile Site 3. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Nystrom)