U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Dominic Cicale, a Sailor with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Illinois, center, poses for a photo with U.S. Marines and Sailors from various units across Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune during his frocking ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. Promotion ceremonies highlight a significant achievement in a service member's career and are a testament to their commitment, master of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9072998
|VIRIN:
|250529-M-MF727-1370
|Resolution:
|5242x3495
|Size:
|16.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RP1 Cicale Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jack Labrador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.