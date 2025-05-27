Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RP1 Cicale Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    RP1 Cicale Frocking Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Dominic Cicale, a Sailor with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Illinois, center, poses for a photo with U.S. Marines and Sailors from various units across Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune during his frocking ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. Promotion ceremonies highlight a significant achievement in a service member's career and are a testament to their commitment, master of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9072998
    VIRIN: 250529-M-MF727-1370
    Resolution: 5242x3495
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Promotion
    Frocking
    26MEU
    Religious Program Specialist
    SPMAGTF-ACM

