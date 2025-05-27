RP1 Cicale Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Devito, the medical senior enlisted leader for the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Virginia, attaches the rank insignia of Petty Officer 1st class onto the 8-point utility cover of Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Dominic Cicale, a Sailor with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Illinois, during his frocking ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. Promotion ceremonies highlight a significant achievement in a service member's career and are a testament to their commitment, master of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)