RP1 Cicale Frocking Ceremony

U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Dominic Cicale, a Sailor with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Illinois, is frocked with the rank of Petty Officer 1st class by Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Devito, the medical senior enlisted leader for the 26th MEU and a native of Virginia, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. Promotion ceremonies highlight a significant achievement in a service member's career and are a testament to their commitment, master of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9072994
|VIRIN:
|250529-M-MF727-1115
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
