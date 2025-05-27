Pitstop in Hungary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Anderson, a military police officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, takes a break from driving during a three-day convoy at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 28, 2025. Scheduled pauses during convoys allow Soldiers to recover mentally and physically before resuming operations.