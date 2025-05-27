Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pitstop in Hungary [Image 4 of 4]

    Pitstop in Hungary

    GERMANY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Anderson, a military police officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, takes a break from driving during a three-day convoy at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 28, 2025. Scheduled pauses during convoys allow Soldiers to recover mentally and physically before resuming operations.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 02:14
    Photo ID: 9071974
    VIRIN: 250528-A-PT551-5171
    Resolution: 6832x4555
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Pitstop in Hungary [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

