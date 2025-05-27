U.S. Army Sgt. David Ferreira, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, reads a book during a rest break on a three-day convoy at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 28, 2025. Scheduled pauses during convoys allow Soldiers to recover mentally and physically before resuming operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 02:14
|Photo ID:
|9071971
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-PT551-3078
|Resolution:
|7373x4608
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pitstop in Hungary [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.