Pitstop in Hungary

U.S. Army Sgt. David Ferreira, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, reads a book during a rest break on a three-day convoy at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 28, 2025. Scheduled pauses during convoys allow Soldiers to recover mentally and physically before resuming operations.