    Pitstop in Hungary [Image 2 of 4]

    Pitstop in Hungary

    GERMANY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Joshua Upton, a signal support systems specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, retrieves equipment to test radios at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 28, 2025. Reliable communication between vehicles is essential for passing critical information during convoy operations.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 02:14
    Photo ID: 9071972
    VIRIN: 250528-A-PT551-8243
    Resolution: 7672x4795
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: DE
