5th ANGLICO | Sgt Chase Memorial Flag Football

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, line up to high-five at the end of a flag football tournament on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The tournament was held to remember Sgt. Julian Chase, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan while assigned to 5th ANGLICO. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)