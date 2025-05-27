U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gather for a flag football tournament on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The tournament was held to remember Sgt. Julian Chase, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan while assigned to 5th ANGLICO. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9071848
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-EJ408-1130
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th ANGLICO | Sgt Chase Memorial Flag Football [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.