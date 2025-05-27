5th ANGLICO | Sgt Chase Memorial Flag Football

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, play flag football on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The tournament was held to remember Sgt. Julian Chase, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan while assigned to 5th ANGLICO. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    TAGS

    Memorial
    ANGLICO
    5th ANGLICO
    III MEF
    III MIG
    Sgt. Chase

