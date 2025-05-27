5th ANGLICO | Sgt Chase Memorial Flag Football

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, play flag football on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The tournament was held to remember Sgt. Julian Chase, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan while assigned to 5th ANGLICO. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 00:56
|Photo ID:
|9071865
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-EJ408-1617
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
