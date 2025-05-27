U.S. Marines and Sailors Support 31st MEU Onload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Mineman First Class Patrice Richardson with Naval Beach Unit 7 affixes an M777 Howitzer to a Landing Craft Air Cushion during a transportation operation at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2025. The purpose of this operation is to support the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s onload, allowing them to get all of their equipment safely onloaded for a successful departure prior to exercising with partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)