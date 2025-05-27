Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Support 31st MEU Onload [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Support 31st MEU Onload

    NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Mineman First Class Patrice Richardson with Naval Beach Unit 7 affixes an M777 Howitzer to a Landing Craft Air Cushion during a transportation operation at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2025. The purpose of this operation is to support the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s onload, allowing them to get all of their equipment safely onloaded for a successful departure prior to exercising with partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 01:03
    VIRIN: 250528-M-BU908-1099
    Location: NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors Support 31st MEU Onload [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

