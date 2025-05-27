Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Support 31st MEU Onload

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Support 31st MEU Onload

    NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and 3rd Landing Support Battalion, both with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Sailors with Naval Beach Unit 7, use a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement to load an M777 Howitzer on to a Landing Craft Air Cushion during a transportation operation at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2025. The purpose of this operation is to support the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s onload, allowing them to get all of their equipment safely onloaded for a successful departure prior to exercising with partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 01:03
    Photo ID: 9071853
    VIRIN: 250528-M-BU908-1064
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
