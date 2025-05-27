U.S. Marines and Sailors Support 31st MEU Onload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Maria De Los Santos, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician First Class Grace Varquez, right, both with Naval Beach Unit 7, affix an M777 Howitzer to the Landing Craft Air Cushion 29 during a transportation operation at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2025. The purpose of this operation is to support the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s onload, allowing them to get all of their equipment safely onloaded for a successful departure prior to exercising with partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)