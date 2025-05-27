Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit [Image 3 of 3]

    Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    15th Wing

    Attendees of the Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit pose for a group picture at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. The photo commemorated a week of collaboration among safety leaders across PACAF focused on addressing regional challenges and enhancing operational safety.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

