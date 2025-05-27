Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Seth Yothers, weapons safety special duty manager, Air Force Safety Center, speaks to safety representatives throughout Pacific Air Forces during a briefing at the Headquarters PACAF Annual Safety Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2025. The summit brought together unit level safety leaders to discuss current issues, share best practices and collaborate on solutions across the PACAF area of responsibility.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)