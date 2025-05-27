U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Seth Yothers, weapons safety special duty manager, Air Force Safety Center, speaks to safety representatives throughout Pacific Air Forces during a briefing at the Headquarters PACAF Annual Safety Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2025. The summit brought together unit level safety leaders to discuss current issues, share best practices and collaborate on solutions across the PACAF area of responsibility.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 21:47
|Photo ID:
|9071661
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-PA224-7943
|Resolution:
|8187x4620
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.