    Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit [Image 2 of 3]

    Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Seth Yothers, weapons safety special duty manager, Air Force Safety Center, speaks to safety representatives throughout Pacific Air Forces during a briefing at the Headquarters PACAF Annual Safety Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2025. The summit brought together unit level safety leaders to discuss current issues, share best practices and collaborate on solutions across the PACAF area of responsibility.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 9071661
    VIRIN: 250528-F-PA224-7943
    Resolution: 8187x4620
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

