U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Seth Yothers, weapons safety special duty manager, Air Force Safety Center, speaks to Pacific Air Forces safety representatives during the Headquarters PACAF Annual Safety Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2025. The summit enables PACAF to address safety challenges and present policy recommendations to the Air Force Safety Center.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 21:47
|Photo ID:
|9071659
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-PA224-8389
|Resolution:
|7798x4387
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
This work, Headquarters Pacific Air Force Annual Safety Summit [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.