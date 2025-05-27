Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 3rd Class Manny Hartman Performs at Aiea High School, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Musician 3rd Class Manny Hartman Performs at Aiea High School, Hawaii

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Morgan 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    AIEA, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 3rd Class Manny Hartman and members of the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band “Big Wave” Brass Band performs for students at Aiea High School as part of the band’s Music Education Outreach initiative, building awareness and support for the Navy in the local community. Aiea, Hawaii, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician Third Class Kasey Merriott/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 19:35
    Photo ID: 9071611
    VIRIN: 250528-N-N0801-1002
    Resolution: 1440x1440
    Size: 350.33 KB
    Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Manny Hartman Performs at Aiea High School, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Kalama Intermediate School
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band &quot;Big Wave&quot; Brass Band Performs at Aiea High School
    Musician 3rd Class Manny Hartman Performs at Aiea High School, Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download