Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Kalama Intermediate School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MAKAWAO, HAWAII (2024) - The Woodwind Quintet of the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band performs for students at Kalama Intermediate School, enhancing the connection between the Navy and the Hawaiian community. Makawao, Hawaii, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Musician Justin Glenn/Released)