Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Kalama Intermediate School [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Kalama Intermediate School

    MAKAWAO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Morgan 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    MAKAWAO, HAWAII (2024) - The Woodwind Quintet of the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band performs for students at Kalama Intermediate School, enhancing the connection between the Navy and the Hawaiian community. Makawao, Hawaii, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Musician Justin Glenn/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 19:35
    Photo ID: 9071609
    VIRIN: 240830-N-N0801-2001
    Resolution: 1390x782
    Size: 162.85 KB
    Location: MAKAWAO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Kalama Intermediate School [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet Performs at Kalama Intermediate School
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band &quot;Big Wave&quot; Brass Band Performs at Aiea High School
    Musician 3rd Class Manny Hartman Performs at Aiea High School, Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Fleet Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download