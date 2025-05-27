AIEA, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 1st Class Tim Hutchens and members of the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band “Big Wave” Brass Band performs for students at Aiea High School as part of the band’s Music Education Outreach initiative, building awareness and support for the Navy in the local community. Aiea, Hawaii, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician Third Class Kasey Merriott/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9071610
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-N0801-1004
|Resolution:
|1440x1440
|Size:
|284.25 KB
|Location:
|AIEA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band "Big Wave" Brass Band Performs at Aiea High School [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.