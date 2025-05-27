Maj. Gen. Brooks presents gifts to German and Netherlands Generals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, poses for a photo with German and Netherlands general officers at Fort Sill, Okla. May 29, 2025. Brooks escorted the German and Netherlands delegations on a tour of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft System University where they got to see how Fort Sill is innovating the use of drones in Army. (U.S. Army photos by Jao'Torey Johnson)