Maj. Gen. Brooks presents gifts to German and Netherlands Generals

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, presents gifts to German and Netherlands general officers at Fort Sill, Okla. May 29, 2025. Brooks escorted the German and Netherlands delegations on a tour of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft System University where they got to see how Fort Sill is innovating the use of drones in Army. (U.S. Army photos by Jao'Torey Johnson)