    Maj. Gen. Brooks presents gifts to German and Netherlands Generals [Image 1 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Brooks presents gifts to German and Netherlands Generals

    FORT SILL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, hosts German and Netherlands service member at Fort Sill, Okla. May 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photos by Jao'Torey Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    VIRIN: 250529-A-VZ160-1001
