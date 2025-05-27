U.S. Air Force Maj. Shane Connolly, right, outgoing 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Ernest Cage, 436th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 28, 2025. The ceremony saw Connolly relinquish command to Maj. Donald Humphrey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9070959
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-DA916-1249
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphrey takes command of 736th AMXS [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.