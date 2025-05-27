Humphrey takes command of 736th AMXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Donald Humphrey gives his first address as commander of the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 28, 2025. The ceremony saw Maj. Shane Connolly relinquish command to Humphrey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)