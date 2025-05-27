Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphrey takes command of 736th AMXS [Image 1 of 5]

    Humphrey takes command of 736th AMXS

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Shane Connolly, outgoing 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, gives his final address during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 28, 2025. The ceremony saw Connolly relinquish command to Maj. Donald Humphrey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphrey takes command of 736th AMXS [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

