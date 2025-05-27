Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild participates in a total force readiness exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild participates in a total force readiness exercise

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd, 22nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings respond to an alert during a Nuclear Staff Assistant Visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2025. The Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit is a total force readiness exercise which assesses the proficiency and abilities of Fairchild and McConnell AFB’s Airmen, continuing to maximize their capabilities that support the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9070586
    VIRIN: 250520-F-FV598-1071
    Resolution: 2870x3000
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild participates in a total force readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild participates in a total force readiness exercise
    Fairchild participates in a total force readiness exercise
    Fairchild participates in a total force readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    Readiness
    Lethality
    NSAV
    Content Collection Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download