Team Fairchild showcases readiness during NSAV exercise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings perform a simulated alert response during a Nuclear Staff Assistant Visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2025. The Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit is a total force readiness exercise which assesses the proficiency and abilities of both Fairchild and McConnell AFB's Airmen, continuing to maximize their capabilities that support the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

Airmen assigned to the 22nd, 92nd, 141st Air Refueling Wings demonstrated rapid global mobility and nuclear readiness during a Nuclear Staff Assistant Visit exercise held May 18-22 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.



The weeklong exercise brought evaluators from Air Mobility Command headquarters to assess Total Force readiness. Their goal: provide feedback to refine each wing’s ability to generate aircraft quickly and deliver global air refueling support under high-stakes conditions.



“Aerial refueling is at the heart of rapid global mobility,” said Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd ARW commander. “Our Airmen provide the fuel that keeps the mission moving, ensuring our forces can operate at full strength across the globe.”



Fairchild’s fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers serve as a backbone of that mission, providing in-flight refueling to U.S. and allied aircraft. The tankers extend the global reach of American airpower, helping to deter aggression and uphold national security interests.

Ensuring aircraft are ready to launch at a moment’s notice requires a coordinated team effort and the NSAV exercise tested those moving parts across every unit.



“These exercises allow us to provide practice for all our members to quickly generate aircraft and execute an alert posture in a timely manner to provide refueling support for potential wartime priorities,” said Master Sgt. Nicholas Degenhardt, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent. “We continue to ‘sharpen the spear’ of our maintenance personnel by practicing the generation build up and alert posturing.”



In addition to aircraft generation, the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron provided essential support by enabling sustained combat operations through strategic planning, transportation, fuel distribution, and supply chain management.



“Strategic deterrence is the foundation of our national security,” said Capt. Matthew Ramsey, 92nd LRS director of operations. “Our Airmen within the 92nd LRS stand ready at a moment’s notice to provide tactical and strategic combat logistics support. This exercise strengthens integration with partner organizations, enhancing force readiness to address global challenges effectively and safely.”



From maintenance to logistics, every scenario relied on seamless information flow between squadrons.



“Team Fairchild continuously adapts its operational readiness to effectively support its mission-critical role in national defense and global operations,” said Cisewski. “This exercise tested our Total Force ability to meet specific mission requirements in a time constrained and contested environment.”



The exercise provided a controlled environment for Fairchild Airmen to rehearse critical procedures, validate operational protocols, strengthen inter-squadron coordination and maintain a razor-sharp edge in support of strategic objectives. As the Air Force continues to prioritize reestablishing deterrence and matching threats to capabilities, Team Fairchild is proving they’re up to the task.