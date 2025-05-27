Fairchild participates in a total force readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd, 22nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings respond to an alert during a Nuclear Staff Assistant Visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2025. The Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit is a total force readiness exercise which assesses the proficiency and abilities of Fairchild and McConnell AFB’s Airmen, continuing to maximize their capabilities that support the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)