    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in Warfighter [Image 4 of 4]

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in Warfighter

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Spc. Chazz Sula conducts battlefield operations during warfighter, Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 18, 2025. Warfighter is a multinational, multi-day exercise that enables the U.S. Army and allied forces to conduct simulated operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 9070365
    VIRIN: 250518-A-FG676-1083
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfighter

