U.S. Army Spc. Chazz Sula conducts battlefield operations during warfighter, Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 18, 2025. Warfighter is a multinational, multi-day exercise that enables the U.S. Army and allied forces to conduct simulated operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9070365
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-FG676-1083
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in Warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.