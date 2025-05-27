13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command conducts Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. George Conway conducts battlefield operations during warfighter, Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 18, 2025. Warfighter is a multinational, multi-day exercise that enables the U.S. Army and allied forces to conduct simulated operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)