U.S. Army officers with the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, conduct battlefield operations during warfighter, Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 18, 2025. Warfighter is a multinational, multi-day exercise that enables the U.S. Army and allied forces to conduct simulated operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9070359
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-FG676-1115
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command dominates warfighter [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.