Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with "Murph" Workout

Members of Team Hill participate in a "Murph" workout at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 23, 2025. The "Murph" workout is commonly performed by military units, law enforcement agencies, and individuals around Memorial Day and throughout the year to honor the sacrifices of those who have served. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)