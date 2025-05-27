Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with "Murph" Workout

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Members of Team Hill participate in a "Murph" workout at Hill Air Force Base, Utah,...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Members of Team Hill participate in a "Murph" workout at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 23, 2025. The "Murph" workout is commonly performed by military units, law enforcement agencies, and individuals around Memorial Day and throughout the year to honor the sacrifices of those who have served. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 75th Security Forces Squadron hosted a "Murph" workout May 23. The physical challenge serves as a tribute to Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan.



“The intent of the workout is to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country,” said Peter Carkuff, 75th Security Forces Squadron operations officer.



The "Murph" workout, originally called "Body Armor" by Murphy, consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another 1-mile run, all ideally performed while wearing a 20-pound weight vest.



The workout gained significant popularity within the CrossFit community after it was posted on its website in 2005.



Over time, the "Murph" has transcended the CrossFit world and is now commonly performed by military units, law enforcement agencies, and individuals on Memorial Day and throughout the year to honor the sacrifices of those who have served.