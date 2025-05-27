Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with "Murph" Workout

    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout

    Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Members of Team Hill participate in a "Murph" workout at Hill Air Force Base, Utah,...... read more read more

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Story by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 75th Security Forces Squadron hosted a "Murph" workout May 23. The physical challenge serves as a tribute to Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan.

    “The intent of the workout is to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country,” said Peter Carkuff, 75th Security Forces Squadron operations officer.

    The "Murph" workout, originally called "Body Armor" by Murphy, consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another 1-mile run, all ideally performed while wearing a 20-pound weight vest.

    The workout gained significant popularity within the CrossFit community after it was posted on its website in 2005.

    Over time, the "Murph" has transcended the CrossFit world and is now commonly performed by military units, law enforcement agencies, and individuals on Memorial Day and throughout the year to honor the sacrifices of those who have served.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 11:08
    Story ID: 499169
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with "Murph" Workout, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout
    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout
    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout
    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout
    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout
    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hill air force base
    HAFB
    murph
    75th security forces squadron
    75th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download